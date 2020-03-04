Video: Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' Amid Growing Unrest at MSG

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Patience is wearing even thinner in New York.

Some Knicks fans chanted "sell the team" while leaving Madison Square Garden during the team's 112-104 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. An usher apparently escorted them to make sure they left.

The fans said they were kicked out of the game:

The latest drama surrounding the 19-43 Knicks stemmed from the team's 125-123 upset victory at MSG on Monday night when Oscar-winning director Spike Lee was seen in a heated discussion with the venue's security. Lee appeared on ESPN's First Take Tuesday to explain:

This prompted the Knicks to release an official statement:

And for former Knick Charles Oakley to speak out against team owner James Dolan:

The Knicks' issues run far deeper than this. Leon Rose, who the Knicks officially hired as their new team president Monday, has his work cut out for him not only to improve relations between the franchise and its fans but also restore winning basketball in the Big Apple.

New York has not made the playoffs since 2013.