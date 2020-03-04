Video: Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' Amid Growing Unrest at MSG

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 5, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: A close up of the New York Knicks logo is seen during the game against the Washington Wizards on January 19, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Patience is wearing even thinner in New York.

Some Knicks fans chanted "sell the team" while leaving Madison Square Garden during the team's 112-104 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. An usher apparently escorted them to make sure they left.

The fans said they were kicked out of the game:

The latest drama surrounding the 19-43 Knicks stemmed from the team's 125-123 upset victory at MSG on Monday night when Oscar-winning director Spike Lee was seen in a heated discussion with the venue's security. Lee appeared on ESPN's First Take Tuesday to explain:

This prompted the Knicks to release an official statement:

And for former Knick Charles Oakley to speak out against team owner James Dolan:

The Knicks' issues run far deeper than this. Leon Rose, who the Knicks officially hired as their new team president Monday, has his work cut out for him not only to improve relations between the franchise and its fans but also restore winning basketball in the Big Apple.

New York has not made the playoffs since 2013.

