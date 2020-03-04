76ers' Joel Embiid Embraces 'Do a 180' Nickname After Viral 'Jeopardy' Video

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid rarely misses an opportunity to go viral.

The three-time All-Star was the subject of a Jeopardy! question Tuesday when Alex Trebek asked the contestants what famous nickname Embiid trademarked when the 76ers were looking to turn things around through plenty of losses and high draft picks early in his career.

Even casual NBA fans would know it was "The Process," but contestant Paul was just a bit off with his guess of "do a 180."

Embiid responded with an amusing highlight of him turning the ball over as a young player as he did a 180 jump behind the backboard and even changing his Twitter name.

It's time for 76ers fans to start trusting the 180.