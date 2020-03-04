Yankees' Zack Britton: Proposed Video Ban Punishes Everyone for Astros' Scandal

Elsa/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has proposed that players be banned from accessing videos during games in the aftermath of the Houston Astros' illegal sign-stealing scandal, New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton disclosed Wednesday.

Britton is not in favor of the idea.

"Right now, MLB's proposal would be like a blackout," the 32-year-old said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "There would be no access. That's a pretty extreme stance because of one team, that everyone else is punished."

Britton continued: "So, hopefully, we can find some common ground, but definitely before Opening Day. Guys would like to understand what we're going to be allowed to use and what we're not going to be allowed to use before Opening Day."

MLBPA head Tony Clark met with the Yankees for three hours earlier Wednesday, the Associated Press report added, and discussed altered in-game video rules.

