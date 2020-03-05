Red Sox's Chris Sale Diagnosed with Flexor Strain, Shut Down 1 Week with Injury

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale has been diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow, interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Thursday.

The left-hander will wait at least another week before beginning a throwing regimen.

Sale's health concerns began well before spring training began. He is slated to open the season on the 15-day injured list while recovering from the flu and pneumonia in addition to the elbow injury.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday that the 30-year-old was not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery. He experienced elbow soreness following his first live batting practice of the year and underwent an MRI. The organization sought several medical opinions before opting out of Tommy John—even asking the renowned Dr. James Andrews.

"Obviously there's some concern," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday, per MLB.com's Ian Browne, before news broke about whether Sale was getting Tommy John surgery. "Knowing how his 2019 went and how important he is to us, there is some concern. But until we have all the information, we don't want to start speculating unnecessarily."

Sale missed the last six weeks of Boston's 2019 campaign with elbow discomfort in his pitching arm. His last appearance on the mound came on Aug. 13, and he finished the season with a career-worst 4.40 ERA and 6-11 record across 25 starts.

The seven-time All-Star was traded from the Chicago White Sox, with whom he began his career in 2010, to Boston in December 2016. His best season since joining the Red Sox came in 2017 when he led MLB with 214.1 innings, 308 strikeouts and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

After helping Boston win the 2018 World Series, he signed a five-year extension worth $145 million last March.

The 2010 13th overall pick is as crucial to Boston's rotation in 2020 as ever. Rick Porcello left the Red Sox to sign as a free agent with the New York Mets in December. The team then included former Cy Young winner David Price with All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February.