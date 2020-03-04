49ers' Raheem Mostert Backs out of Autograph Show over Coronavirus Concerns

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will not be signing autographs for fans at the Santa Clara Convention Center March 7-9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He announced as much on social media, pointing to his eight-month-old son and the fact his wife, Devon, is pregnant with their second child while saying, "As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first":

Cam Inman of the Mercury News reported stars such as Joe Montana, Steve Young and Klay Thompson are scheduled to be at the autograph show that, according to Gary Takahashi of GT Sports Marketing in Hawaii, is still scheduled to go on as planned.

"We're not blind to what's going on," Takahashi said. "We're trying to take preventative measures."

Inman noted some of those preventative measures include readily available hand sanitizer gel and wipes. The show will run Friday to Sunday and feature other stars such as Jerry Rice, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Willis, Troy Aikman, Bo Jackson and Ronnie Lott, among others.

Mostert was a key part of San Francisco's trio of talented running backs during their run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and made national waves when he tallied 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

Many around the sports world are making plans to combat the rising threat of coronavirus, including the NFL.

"We are closely monitoring developments and have been in contact with The World Health Organization, CDC and the NFL-NFLPA medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON) Program for Infection Prevention," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We will continue those discussions throughout our offseason."

According to CNN, the virus has led to the death of more than 3,200 people and spread to more than 70 countries and territories.