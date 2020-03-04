XFL 'Closely Monitoring' Coronavirus Situation as Los Angeles Declares Emergency

A closeup detail view of the XFL logo on a goal post before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide has already affected numerous organizations and the XFL is making sure to take proper precautions. 

"The health and safety of the entire XFL family is of the utmost importance," the XFL said in a statement to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We have established a COVID-19 task force and are closely monitoring this public health issue. We are in regular contact with our Medical Advisory Board, as well as health and public safety officials on a national and local basis."

The NFL had also said it was "closely monitoring" the situation as it approaches key offseason activities like the draft and league meetings, per Florio

The XFL has the added challenge of being in the middle of its regular season with weekly games, but the league will apparently follow the lead of other sports organizations.

"We have connected with other professional sports leagues to share information and best practices," the XFL added. "Consideration of this input, a fact-based perspective, and our priority for safety will guide our decisions going forward."

One key organization to watch could be the NCAA, which created an advisory panel ahead of March Madness.

Coronavirus has killed about 3,200 people worldwide while infecting more than 92,000 people, according to CNN.com. Per ABC, at least 11 Americans have died from the disease.

