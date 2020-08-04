Mets' Robinson Cano Placed on IL Because of Grade 2 Adductor Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

New York Mets' Robinson Cano bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a Grade 2 left adductor strain that will force him to miss time on the injured list.

Cano had been one of the bright spots in the Mets lineup. Through 11 games this season, the 37-year-old tallied a .412/.462/.559 slash line with seven runs batted in.

Injuries had rarely been a problem for Cano at the start of his career, appearing in at least 150 games in each season from 2007-17 with the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

However, the eight-time All-Star missed half the 2018 season, his last in Seattle, because of suspension and then dealt with a variety of leg problems throughout the 2019 campaign. He only appeared in 107 games during his first season with the Mets after being traded, going on the injured list three times.

The Dominican Republic native also struggled when he did play, finishing the year with just 13 home runs and a career-worst .256 batting average. His .736 OPS was his second-worst in 15 years in the majors.

Luis Guillorme could fill in at second base on a short-term basis. Jeff McNeil, who could also handle the position in a restructured lineup, could be an option once he's cleared for play. The outfielder is currently day-to-day with a right intercostal strain.

