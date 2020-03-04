Troy Daniels Reportedly Finalizing Nuggets Contract After Lakers Release

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Troy Daniels didn't have to go too far to find a new NBA home.

After the Los Angeles Lakers waived him Sunday, the guard is finalizing a contract with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Daniels, 28, is averaging 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 41 games this season.

According to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times, the Lakers made sure to waive Daniels prior to the March 1 deadline to ensure he would be eligible to join his new team's playoff roster. Waiving him also gave L.A. an open roster spot if it decides to add to its own roster down the stretch, as head coach Frank Vogel explained.

"We wanted to maintain the flexibility to add a player if we need one, if we have a particular injury to a position. If we were to do something and cross that road at some point, and we had to use Troy’s roster spot, then Troy would be left out in the cold. So we wanted to do the right thing by the player and also obviously give ourselves some flexibility if we need to make some type of move in the future."

The gesture of goodwill resulted in Daniels going from the first-place team in the Western Conference to a third-place Nuggets team that sits only 6.5 games back of the Lakers.

The Lakers might have preferred Daniels landing on a non-playoff team or in the East, but the Nuggets were already considered a contender before adding him. His arrival in Denver won't change that calculus much.

The Nuggets visit the Lakers on Sunday, March 15 in a nationally televised game on ESPN. A revenge game may be on the docket for Daniels, but he'll need to earn some rotation minutes first. He averaged only 11.1 minutes per game in L.A.