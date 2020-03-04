Patriots' Julian Edelman Selling 'Stay Tom' Apparel amid Free-Agency Rumors

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is looking to cash in on Tom Brady's pending free agency. The wideout announced on Twitter he's selling "Stay! Tom 2020" merchandise to entice the NFL star to re-sign with the Pats.

Combine the free agency of one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play with a viral offseason NFL moment during an election season and this is what you get.

For the price of $29.99, Pats fans can show their support for Brady with two T-shirts or campaign pack that includes a yard sign, coffee mug and a goat sticker. That's assuming the copious Brady jerseys floating around Boston haven't proved just how much the region loves him.

This is certainly not Edelman's first time trying to woo Brady this offseason. As soon as the season ended, the wideout tweeted a Photoshopped picture of himself as John Cusack from the movie Say Anything holding up a boombox.

It seems that didn't work as well as intended. Which brings Edelman to Wednesday's effort.

The 33-year-old was last spotted sitting courtside with Brady and Jimmy Fallon at the Syracuse's men's basketball game against North Carolina at the Carrier Dome. During a break in the action, Edelman could be seen shouting "he's coming back!" while looking at the cameras and glancing at a suddenly awkward Brady.

Edelman's desire to keep Brady is wholly understandable. The receiver has one more year left on his contract in New England, and keeping his longtime QB in the huddle will likely determine whether or not the Patriots are considered Super Bowl contenders.

Unfortunately, Edelman will have to sweat this out like everyone else. Free agency opens on March 18, and the Patriots don't seem any closer to re-signing Brady despite Edelman's efforts.