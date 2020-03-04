49ers Rumors: Kyle Juszczyk's Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 4, 2020

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk smiles as he speaks during a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers want to hold on to their fullback.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Niners exercised their club option on Kyle Juszczyk. The 28-year-old will be owed $5.1 million in base salary with a $6.7 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac, and he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

