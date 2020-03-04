49ers Rumors: Kyle Juszczyk's Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers want to hold on to their fullback.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Niners exercised their club option on Kyle Juszczyk. The 28-year-old will be owed $5.1 million in base salary with a $6.7 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac, and he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

