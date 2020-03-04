AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4March 5, 2020
On the heels of his AEW World Championship victory over Chris Jericho at Revolution, Jon Moxley teamed with Darby Allin to battle Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a high-profile tag team main event on Wednesday.
Elsewhere on the Dynamite broadcast, The Dark Order battled SCU and Colt Cabana in a huge eight-man tag, Big Swole and "The Librarian" Leva Bates sought to move up in the women's rankings, and Chuck Taylor looked to avenge Orange Cassidy's loss to Pac from Saturday night.
Jon Moxley Addresses the AEW Faithful
A red-hot Denver audience welcomed new AEW world champion Jon Moxley to the squared circle to kick off the evening's broadcast.
Moxley warned anyone looking to test him that they would have to pry the title from his cold, dead hands in order to take it from him.
Jericho, the former champion, appeared and was serenaded by the fans to the tune of "Judas" by his band Fozzy, clearly unhappy following the events of Saturday's pay-per-view. He exclaimed: "I don't need a damn belt to be Le Champion!"
Jericho argued that he trained to wrestle a one-eyed man and he could see the entire time that Moxley is a cheat and a liar. He issued a warning to the AEW roster, claiming The Inner Circle is now a hit squad aimed at anyone in its path.
Finally, he claimed that if Moxley walks out of the arena on his own, he would take a leave of absence from the company for 60 days.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was exactly what it needed to be.
Moxley's promo was the intense, "screw you" statement it needed to be, while the ever-arrogant Jericho proved so confident in his own ability to make good on his promise that he risked his own presence on a show he has become synonymous with.
There are now stakes for the rest of the show and that the audience can invest. It was wise booking, even if the actual words were exactly what we expect out of the performers themselves.
SCU and Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order
With the heavy cloud of the Exalted One hanging over the show, The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Silver and John Reynolds battled SCU’s Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky and newcomer Colt Cabana.
The enigmatic heels cut the ring off, isolating Daniels from his teammates.
A hot tag to Kazarian sparked the babyface comeback. The action broke down and Cabana scored the win for his team.
After the match, an enraged Evil Uno expressed disbelief and continued to tout the arrival of The Exalted One.
Result
SCU and Colt Cabana defeated The Dark Order
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was nothing inherently wrong with the match itself but the booking was confusing, to say the least.
It makes sense that AEW would want to spotlight new signee Cabana but if that is the case, why book him and SCU against The Dark Order, a group you are trying to get over after several booking missteps early in their run?
Why put the heels in a position to lose at a time when they should be established as an unstoppable force? Yes, it brings about the swift retaliation of The Exalted One, but we could have gotten to that point without The Dark Order losing another match to a team that did not need the momentum boost.
It was, essentially, the 50-50 booking that kills WWE stars far too often.
Big Swole vs. Leva Bates
Dr. Britt Baker joined the commentary team while Big Swole and “The Librarian” Leva Bates battled for the right to move into championship contention in AEW’s women’s division.
The one-sided match saw Swole overcome interference from Peter Avalon to deliver Dirty Dancing and score the win.
Result
Big Swole defeated Bates
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was certainly a thing that happened.
Swole picked up a dominant win that will likely jump start a push for her. She clearly has the charisma and athleticism but her lack of character development will likely stunt her ability to fully get over with audiences as she moves closer to a championship encounter with Nyla Rose.
Jake Roberts Interrupts Cody, Issues Threat
On the heels of a crushing defeat at the hands of MJF at Revolution, Cody hit the ring and admitted to the fans that he was not sure he could accept the loss. Especially since MJF cheated to beat him. He called his friend-turned-enemy to the squared circle but, instead, the legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts answered.
The Hall of Famer claimed the "dark side" will encompass AEW. He will bring a client and he will stand at ringside while that client battles Cody.
He ended the promo by citing the words of a wise man, saying never to turn your back on a man you fear or respect. With that, he turned his back on The American Nightmare and walked away.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Roberts makes everything he touches better when he is "on."
He was on here, and the result was a compelling promo that left fans wondering who the client will be and what it means for Cody.
The argument can be made that AEW probably leans on dark and brooding heel characters far too much, particularly with The Dark Order and the since-nixed Nightmare Collective, not to mention The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny.
With the brand looking to separate itself from the bright and sunshiny WWE product, it makes sense. Hopefully, the company can deliver on Roberts' threat with a star that will capture the attention of fans the same way The Snake did with his words of warning Wednesday night.
Chuck Taylor vs. Pac
Four days after defeating Orange Cassidy in one of the most delightfully enjoyable matches of the entire pay-per-view card, "The Bastard" Pac battled Best Friends' Chuck Taylor in singles competition.
The unflinchingly violent, unforgiving heel seized control of the bout heading into the break, downing Taylor at ringside. He continued to assault the tag team specialist throughout the commercial break.
Back from the break, Pac continued to dominate and eventually put Taylor away with The Brutalizer.
After the match, The Lucha Bros attacked the Best Friends. With the babyfaces left on their backs, Pac grabbed the microphone and declared, "AEW...you've done this to yourself!"
Result
Pac defeated Taylor
Grade
B
Analysis
As a match, this was a cakewalk for Pac. It was a dominant showing from a wrestler who has to be in consideration to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW title sooner than later. He needed this win and he got it.
The real meat of this segment, though, was the post-match beatdown and the first real indication that The Bastard and The Lucha Bros are an allied front.
That trio, named Death Triangle, is as dangerous and talented as there is in the industry and the idea of them plowing through the opposition is an appealing one.
QT Marshall vs. Jake Hager
Fresh off a victory over Dustin Rhodes at Revolution, Jake Hager made his AEW Dynamite television debut, battling QT Marshall of The Nightmare Family.
Hager dominated the action early, only for Marshall to mount a momentary babyface comeback. A big lariat from the undefeated MMA competitor turned the veteran opponent inside out and a standing choke earned Hager the win.
After the match, all hell broke loose, with the Rhodes brothers hitting the ring to fend off The Inner Circle. The Young Bucks joined the fray and Hangman Page made the save for the babyfaces. His issues with the Bucks reared their heads, though, leading him to exit the ring in frustration.
Result
Hager defeated Marshall
Grade
C
Analysis
Have you ever watched an angle or segment and thought to yourself, "this is forced?"
This felt forced, particularly the part with the Bucks interfering and Page making the save. It felt shoehorned in there in order to get that particular story screen time. While they all had previous issues with The Inner Circle, it still felt mostly unnecessary to trot all of those stars out when Page could have confronted the Bucks backstage.
Hager looked dominant and really shined here while Jim Ross put over the idea of his challenging Jon Moxley at some point. That would certainly put Hager over as a threat in the company while giving fans a taste of a main event that did not feature Chris Jericho or a member of The Elite.