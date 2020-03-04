AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

1 of 6

Credit: AEW

A red-hot Denver audience welcomed new AEW world champion Jon Moxley to the squared circle to kick off the evening's broadcast.

Moxley warned anyone looking to test him that they would have to pry the title from his cold, dead hands in order to take it from him.

Jericho, the former champion, appeared and was serenaded by the fans to the tune of "Judas" by his band Fozzy, clearly unhappy following the events of Saturday's pay-per-view. He exclaimed: "I don't need a damn belt to be Le Champion!"

Jericho argued that he trained to wrestle a one-eyed man and he could see the entire time that Moxley is a cheat and a liar. He issued a warning to the AEW roster, claiming The Inner Circle is now a hit squad aimed at anyone in its path.

Finally, he claimed that if Moxley walks out of the arena on his own, he would take a leave of absence from the company for 60 days.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was exactly what it needed to be.

Moxley's promo was the intense, "screw you" statement it needed to be, while the ever-arrogant Jericho proved so confident in his own ability to make good on his promise that he risked his own presence on a show he has become synonymous with.

There are now stakes for the rest of the show and that the audience can invest. It was wise booking, even if the actual words were exactly what we expect out of the performers themselves.