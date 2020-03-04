Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Autographs Fan's Astros Trash-Can Sign

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is at least keeping a sense of humor about losing the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Twitter user Pat Claeys shared a photo of Chapman signing a picture of a trash can, a reference to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal:

An MLB investigation lifted the lid—pun intended—on the scope of the Astros' operation. Houston used a camera in center field to watch the catcher's signs, and upon decoding them, the players would communicate the incoming pitch by banging on a garbage can.

Controversy also abounded regarding Jose Altuve's series-clinching home run in last year's ALCS. Altuve made a point of telling his teammates not to rip off his jersey, with some fans arguing he was attempting to hide an electronic buzzer.

Chapman waded into the conspiracy theory.

"I've seen that video—a lot of people have seen that video; it's a popular video right now," he said last month, per ESPN's Buster Olney. "And yeah, if you look at his actions, they look a little suspicious. At the end of the day, I just don't know."

The Astros host the Yankees at Minute Maid Park for a three-game series starting May 15. It will be the teams' first encounter since the postseason.      

