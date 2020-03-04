Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Wednesday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

The round-robin portion of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier wrapped with a flare Wednesday night at the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, with several teams vying for a spot in the Championship Pool.

Canada's national men's curling championship began with 16 teams in the field. The Championship Pool will feature Pool A and Pool B's respective top four teams.

Pool B was settled before the evening's Draw 14 with Northern Ontario defeating winless Nunavut 10-3 in the afternoon's Draw 13. Northern Ontario finished 4-3 after starting the tournament 1-3. Team Brad Jacobs entered this event as as the top-ranked team in the world but will need their hometown fans' support to overcome 7-0 Alberta, 6-1 Newfoundland and Labrador and 5-2 Manitoba.

Reigning champion Alberta arrives to the Championship Pool as the only undefeated team, led by skip Brendan Bottcher, but Jacobs isn't intimidated.

"We welcome every bit of adversity and hardship," Northern Ontario's skip told reporters after their Draw 13 victory, per TSN. "It's the Canadian championships. It's not supposed to be easy."

Pool A reflected Jacobs' sentiment Wednesday night, coming down to the wire. Ontario and New Brunswick were tied for the fourth and final spot with 3-3 records entering Draw 14. But Team Wild Card ended New Brunswick's hopes with a 9-4 victory in nine ends, while Ontario pulled off a four-point 10th end to come back and top Northwest Territories:



As a result, the teams represented Pool A will be 6-1 Wild Card, 6-1 Saskatchewan, 5-2 Canada and 4-3 Ontario.

Read on for more information regarding Wednesday's action and Thursday's schedule.

Wednesday's Results

Draw 12

Manitoba (5-2) def. Nunavut (0-7), 11-5

Newfoundland and Labrador (6-1) def. Prince Edward Island (2-5), 11-8

British Columbia (2-4) def. Yukon (0-6), 6-3

Northwest Territories (2-4) def. New Brunswick (3-3), 8-6

Draw 13

Newfoundland and Labrador (6-1) def. Quebec (1-6), 10-4

Manitoba (5-2) def. Nova Scotia (3-4), 9-7

Northern Ontario (4-3) def. Nunavut (0-7), 10-3

Alberta (7-0) def. Prince Edward Island (2-5), 9-6

Draw 14

Saskatchewan (6-1) def. Yukon (0-7), 12-3

Wild Card (5-1) def. New Brunswick (3-4), 9-4

Ontario (4-3) def. Northwest Territories (2-4), 11-8

Canada (5-2) def. British Columbia (2-4), 9-3

Thursday's Schedule

Draw 16 (1 p.m. ET)

Ontario vs. Manitoba

Alberta vs. Saskatchewan

Wild Card vs. Northern Ontario

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Canada

Draw 17 (7 p.m. ET)

Alberta vs. Canada

Manitoba vs. Wild Card

Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Saskatchewan vs. Northern Ontario

Wednesday's Recap

Curling brings people together in Canada—even Toronto FC and U.S. men's national team star Jozy Altidore:

Newfoundland and Labrador is one of three teams sitting at 6-1 behind undefeated Alberta. Saskatchewan might be the biggest surprise among that trio given the team's history at the Brier:

"The reason we put this team together is to win a Brier for Saskatchewan," the team's third, Braeden Moskowy, told TSN's Ryan Horne. "We want to be those guys that end this 40-year drought. It's way too long for all the great players that have played for Saskatchewan and out of Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan only took the ice once Wednesday, but they made it count during the night draw against a lesser opponent in Yukon to maintain momentum entering Championship Pool play. All eyes during Draw 14 were focused on Northwest Territories and Ontario, though.

Team Jamie Koe looked on their way to potentially eliminating Ontario with a 5-1 lead through three ends. However, Ontario skip John Epping wouldn't let that happen. He pulled his team to within 5-4 with a triple in the fourth end before the squad completed its comeback effort with a four-point 10th to advance.

Elsewhere in Draw 14, Canada needed only eight ends to finish off British Columbia. Canada's skip, Kevin Koe, is looking to become the first skip to ever win five Briers. He will need to find a way to do what nobody has been able to do yet: beat Alberta, the team he led to the title last year.

Team Kevin Koe will face off against Alberta's Team Brendan Bottcher in Thursday evening's Draw 17. It will be the first time to two heavyweights have matched up in this tournament.