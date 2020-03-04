Frank Gore Preparing to Play 16th NFL Season in 2020, Not Planning to Retire

John Munson/Associated Press

Frank Gore isn't done.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo relayed on Wednesday afternoon that the 36-year-old running back, who will turn 37 in May, is working out with former Buffalo Bills teammate LeSean McCoy in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.

Drew Rosenhaus, Gore's agent, texted Garafolo that his client is "not looking to retire, and he expects to play in 2020."

Gore will become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year begins later this month after playing for the Bills in 2019. The 2005 third-round pick passed Barry Sanders for third on the all-time career rushing list in late November. His 15,347 yards are now behind only Walter Payton's 16,726 yards and Emmitt Smith's 18,355 yards.

Gore finished last season with 599 yards and two touchdowns across all 16 regular-season games. The University of Miami product began his playing career with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005 to 2014 before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins ('18) and Bills.

Overall, the University of Miami product has recorded nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons. That includes posting four consecutive such seasons on two separate occasions: from 2006-09 then again from 2011-14 with the Niners. His most recent campaign with at least 1,000 yards rushing came when he rushed for 1,025 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts in 2016.

Gore's durability has been impeccable, especially considering his bruising, physical running style. The five-time Pro Bowler has only played fewer than 14 regular-season games once. He was limited to 11 contests in 2010 with a broken hip. He has played in all 16 regular-season games in nine of his 15 seasons.

The one thing that has eluded Gore is a Super Bowl title. He could act as an invaluable veteran presence in a contender's locker room.