Ex-Grizzlies, Kings PF Zach Randolph Joins BIG3's Trilogy for 2020 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph laughs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 104-98. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Zach Randolph will be back playing basketball this summer after agreeing to join the BIG3 as a member of Trilogy. 

The league announced Wednesday that Randolph will serve as captain for Trilogy during the 2020 season:

Randolph's NBA career unofficially came to an end after the 2017-18 season when he played for the Sacramento Kings. The 38-year-old remained on their roster last season before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2019. He was later waived before appearing in a game with the Mavs. 

After waiting to find a home last summer, Randolph told TMZ Sports last December he was ending his comeback attempt. 

Randolph played a total of 17 NBA seasons with five different teams. His best run came with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-17. The Michigan State alum averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in Memphis, was named to the All-Star team in 2010 and 2013 and helped the franchise reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2012-13 season. 

The BIG3's fourth season will tip off on June 20 from the FedEx Forum in Memphis. 

