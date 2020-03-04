Ex-Grizzlies, Kings PF Zach Randolph Joins BIG3's Trilogy for 2020 Season

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Zach Randolph will be back playing basketball this summer after agreeing to join the BIG3 as a member of Trilogy.

The league announced Wednesday that Randolph will serve as captain for Trilogy during the 2020 season:

Randolph's NBA career unofficially came to an end after the 2017-18 season when he played for the Sacramento Kings. The 38-year-old remained on their roster last season before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2019. He was later waived before appearing in a game with the Mavs.

After waiting to find a home last summer, Randolph told TMZ Sports last December he was ending his comeback attempt.

Randolph played a total of 17 NBA seasons with five different teams. His best run came with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-17. The Michigan State alum averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in Memphis, was named to the All-Star team in 2010 and 2013 and helped the franchise reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2012-13 season.

The BIG3's fourth season will tip off on June 20 from the FedEx Forum in Memphis.