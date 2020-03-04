University of Missouri-Kansas City Cancels Seattle Trip Due to Coronavirus Fears

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 16: The Western Athletic Conference logo is shown on the court before the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the New Mexico State Aggies at the Orleans Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The University of Missouri-Kansas City men's basketball team isn't traveling to Seattle for its conference matchup with the Seattle Redhawks on Saturday, the Western Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

UMKC cited fears over the coronavirus for its decision, and it's the second school to make such a determination after Chicago State canceled its game against Seattle, originally scheduled for Thursday. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

