Patriots Rumors: CB Jason McCourty $4M Contract Option Expected to Be Picked Up

The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to pick up the 2020 option in the contract of cornerback Jason McCourty, which will pay him $3.8 million and come with a $5.55 million cap hit.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday.

McCourty was a standout for the Pats defense in 2018 after being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 70 total tackles, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble during the regular season before helping the team win Super Bowl LIII.

The 32-year-old Rutgers product couldn't quite match those numbers last season. He tallied 40 tackles, six passes defended and a pick in 12 appearances. He missed four games with a groin injury, which required surgery in January after New England was eliminated from the playoffs.

McCourty said in January he planned to continue his NFL career and hoped his brother, safety Devin McCourty, who also land back with the Patriots despite his free-agent status.

"In an ideal world, we'd play together," he said, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. "This has definitely been the best two years of my career."

McCourty has registered 680 tackles, 103 passes defended, 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and four touchdowns in 150 career games across 11 years with the Patriots, Browns and Tennessee Titans.

He'll likely slot in as a starter opposite Stephon Gilmore once again in 2020 with Jonathan Jones handling slot duties in the stout New England secondary.