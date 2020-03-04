Vermont's Josh Speidel Scores 1st Career Points Since Traumatic Brain Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former three-star recruit Josh Speidel scored his first career points for Vermont on Tuesday, making his first start since suffering a traumatic brain injury five years ago.

In a Senior Day matchup with Albany, Speidel got the start and converted the team's first shot of the game in a prearranged moment:

Vermont went on to beat Albany 85-62.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Speidel was a standout at Columbus High School, averaging over 28 points per game during his senior season. But on Super Bowl Sunday 2015, the Vermont commit suffered traumatic brain damage in a car crash that left him in a coma for five weeks.

Doctors told his parents their son might live the rest of his days in a vegetative state, need 24-hour care and never read above a fourth-grade level:

According to Medcalf, he will graduate with a 3.4 GPA this year.

After the game, the senior joked he considered missing his shot so he could grab a rebound:

It was an emotional night, according to UVM:

Vermont will start the America East Tournament as the top seed and face Maine in the quarterfinals on Saturday.