Vermont's Josh Speidel Scores 1st Career Points Since Traumatic Brain Injury

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

Dave Speidel, left, watches as he son Josh Speidel, right, is introduced with the Vermont players before an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. Speidel is recovering from a Feb. 1 auto accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former three-star recruit Josh Speidel scored his first career points for Vermont on Tuesday, making his first start since suffering a traumatic brain injury five years ago.

In a Senior Day matchup with Albany, Speidel got the start and converted the team's first shot of the game in a prearranged moment:

Vermont went on to beat Albany 85-62.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Speidel was a standout at Columbus High School, averaging over 28 points per game during his senior season. But on Super Bowl Sunday 2015, the Vermont commit suffered traumatic brain damage in a car crash that left him in a coma for five weeks.

Doctors told his parents their son might live the rest of his days in a vegetative state, need 24-hour care and never read above a fourth-grade level:

According to Medcalf, he will graduate with a 3.4 GPA this year.

After the game, the senior joked he considered missing his shot so he could grab a rebound:

It was an emotional night, according to UVM:

Vermont will start the America East Tournament as the top seed and face Maine in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Related

    What's Wrong with Duke?

    @KerranceJames on whether Duke can recover from recent skid and snap a 4-year Final Four drought ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    What's Wrong with Duke?

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    High-Seed Teams Are at Greatest Risk

    These five high-seeded teams could lose early in the tourney

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    High-Seed Teams Are at Greatest Risk

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Which CBB Stars Won't Get to Play in March Madness?

    @KerranceJames predicts the biggest stars who won't be dancing

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Which CBB Stars Won't Get to Play in March Madness?

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    @Jonwass reveals his updated predictions for the most coveted prospects

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report