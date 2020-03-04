John Calipari Says No. 6 Kentucky 'Got Manhandled' in Loss to Unranked Tennessee

James Crisp/Associated Press

Kentucky head coach John Calipari wasn't happy with the Wildcats' physical play after blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of an 81-73 loss to Tennessee on Tuesday night.

"We got manhandled. I got manhandled," Calipari told reporters. "This is one that I know I gotta watch the tape."

