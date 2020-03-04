John Calipari Says No. 6 Kentucky 'Got Manhandled' in Loss to Unranked Tennessee

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

Kentucky coach John Calipari scratches his head late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Tennessee won 81-73. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
James Crisp/Associated Press

Kentucky head coach John Calipari wasn't happy with the Wildcats' physical play after blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of an 81-73 loss to Tennessee on Tuesday night. 

"We got manhandled. I got manhandled," Calipari told reporters. "This is one that I know I gotta watch the tape."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    @Jonwass reveals his updated predictions for the most coveted prospects

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    John Calipari knows with 17-point lead UK should win

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    John Calipari knows with 17-point lead UK should win

    Vaughts Views
    via Vaughts Views

    Coronavirus Cancels CBB Games

    Chicago State won't play upcoming games vs. Seattle and Utah Valley due to threat of coronavirus

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Coronavirus Cancels CBB Games

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    John Calipari: “The game got physical and we couldn’t compete.”

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    John Calipari: “The game got physical and we couldn’t compete.”

    Vaughts Views
    via Vaughts Views