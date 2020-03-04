Adam Lallana: Liverpool 'Bitterly Disappointed' with FA Cup Exit Against Chelsea

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool were "bitterly disappointed" with Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge that saw them exit the 2019-20 FA Cup, according to Adam Lallana.

Lallana made a rare start against the Blues in the fifth-round tie as Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to the side that were beaten 3-0 by Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, ending a 44-game unbeaten run:

Willian scored in the 13th minute, and Ross Barkley sealed victory for the hosts just after the hour to end Liverpool's hopes of a domestic double:

It was also the Reds' third defeat in four matches:

The visitors were denied on several occasions by the excellent Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal, and Lallana bemoaned Liverpool's inability to find the net in a post-match interview with BBC Sport (h/t Chris Shaw of LiverpoolFC.com):

"There were big moments in the first half where we failed to score. It felt like an end-to-end game, a typical cup tie—probably good for the neutral. [But] we're disappointed not to score.

"The second half started well, there were a couple of breaks in play and it felt like we lost our momentum a little bit. A couple of mistakes and if you let a good team like Chelsea counter on you like that, they're going to have chances. We're bitterly disappointed with the result. Credit to Chelsea."

Liverpool's 2019-20 campaign is all but guaranteed to end in the Reds securing their first league title in 30 years:

However, it is in danger of of finishing with a whimper rather than a bang after recent results, and next Wednesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at Anfield is now more important than ever:

Liverpool are trailing 1-0 from the first leg and will need to rediscover their form if they are to overturn that deficit and advance to the quarter-finals.

Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield could be the perfect opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. Klopp's Liverpool have won five consecutive games against the Cherries, scoring 17 unanswered goals in the process.

Another comfortable victory would send the Reds into the Atletico game confident of having another memorable European night at Anfield.