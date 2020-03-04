Chicago State Cancels College Basketball Games, Travel Due to Coronavirus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Xavier Johnson #5 of the Chicago State Cougars brings the ball up court during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on November 16, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Chicago State University announced Tuesday that its men's basketball team will not travel for an upcoming two-game road trip and its women's basketball team will not host two upcoming home games over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Chicago State said in a statement that the decision was made with the "health and well-being of the campus community in mind."

The Chicago State men's team was scheduled to face Seattle University and Utah Valley University in road games on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, while the Chicago State women's team was set to host Seattle and Utah Valley on those same days.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States, including nine deaths. Each death occurred in Washington state, where Seattle University is based.

The Chicago State men's and women's basketball teams are believed to be the first teams in major American sports to cancel games as a result of coronavirus.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Oklahoma Looking for Resume Boost Against Texas

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma Looking for Resume Boost Against Texas

    Crimson And Cream Machine
    via Crimson And Cream Machine

    NCAA Creates Coronavirus Advisory Panel

    Championships expected to move forward as planned, but new panel will meet regularly to discuss need for changes

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Creates Coronavirus Advisory Panel

    NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA
    via NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA

    Poll: Who Is CBB's Dunk King? 👑

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Poll: Who Is CBB's Dunk King? 👑

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    The Star 'Sidekicks' of the Tourney

    Superstars get all the love, but these second stars could make or break March Madness runs

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    The Star 'Sidekicks' of the Tourney

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report