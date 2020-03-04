Chicago State Cancels College Basketball Games, Travel Due to Coronavirus

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Chicago State University announced Tuesday that its men's basketball team will not travel for an upcoming two-game road trip and its women's basketball team will not host two upcoming home games over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Chicago State said in a statement that the decision was made with the "health and well-being of the campus community in mind."

The Chicago State men's team was scheduled to face Seattle University and Utah Valley University in road games on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, while the Chicago State women's team was set to host Seattle and Utah Valley on those same days.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States, including nine deaths. Each death occurred in Washington state, where Seattle University is based.

The Chicago State men's and women's basketball teams are believed to be the first teams in major American sports to cancel games as a result of coronavirus.

