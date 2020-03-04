Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba, Daniel James Fitness, David De Gea Form

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on Paul Pogba's fitness as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Pogba last featured for the Red Devils on Boxing Day and has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Solskjaer said: "Paul's still working with the physios outside, and he won't be training with the first-team until next week and then let's see how long that will take, he will need some time to get his football fitness back."

The Norwegian spoke ahead of United's trip to Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

Per the Press Association's Simon Peach, the manager said Daniel James isn't likely to feature:

The winger missed United's 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday. Aaron Wan-Bissaka played in it, but Solskjaer said he "struggled" with a back problem.

The coach was also asked if No. 2 goalkeeper Sergio Romero might start against Derby following David De Gea's calamitous error to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin score on Sunday.

De Gea gifted the Everton striker a goal, but he also made two important saves at Goodison Park:

Solskjaer said: "It's not a given of course, but Sergio has done well in the games he's played definitely, but I have no qualms about playing David in every game, to be fair. What he's done and his performances have been great, the saves."

The manager added that "he's making amends" with the saves he made following the mistake.

The FA Cup clash will also see the Red Devils pitted against their record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, and Solskjaer paid tribute to his former team-mate:

United are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, although they've been held to three draws in that time.

Derby ran out 3-1 winners over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but they had not won any of their previous four games before that.