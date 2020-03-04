Neymar 'Has Found His Rhythm' and 'Is Calmer Now,' Says PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar is "really ready" and "has found his rhythm" after a difficult period with Paris Saint-Germain, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Brazilian superstar endured a tough February. He sat out four matches with a rib injury and then complained after returning for PSG's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League that he had been rested in the build-up to the last-16 first leg despite being ready to play:

In PSG's next game against Bordeaux in Ligue 1, Neymar was sent off, meaning he was suspended for Saturday's 4-0 win against Dijon.

The 28-year-old is available again for Wednesday's Coupe de France semi-final against Lyon. PSG then visit Strasbourg in the league before welcoming Dortmund to the Parc des Princes next Wednesday.

According to Tuchel, Neymar is in a much calmer state ahead of a crucial phase of PSG's season, per Ryan Benson of Goal:

"He is calmer now. In Bordeaux he had a good match, unfortunately with a red card. It was not good, but it was like that. I have a feeling that he is calmer. He's getting ready for tomorrow's game, he's going to play, it's necessary.

"The most important thing is that he plays, that he is with us in this decisive phase. I am happy to play with him in Lyon. I have the feeling that he is really ready, that he is calmer, more confident, and that he has found his rhythm."

If PSG lose to Lyon in the cup it will be a blow but not terminal to the prospect of a successful season.

Ligue 1, meanwhile, is all but wrapped up given PSG have a 13-point lead at the top of the table:

As ever, the most important tournament for PSG is the Champions League.

They have consistently under-performed in Europe's elite competition and have been knocked out at the last-16 stage in each of the last three seasons.

That prospect has reared its head again after PSG's performance in Dortmund last month:

However, the French champions have a potentially vital away goal in the tie, and Dortmund's Champions League form on the road has not been good in recent seasons—they have lost eight of their last 13 games.

A happy and in-form Neymar would be a huge boost to PSG's prospects of finally reaching the quarter-finals again.

He remains the club's most important attacking player, with 15 goals and eight assists to his name this season in 18 league and Champions League appearances.