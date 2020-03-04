Frank Lampard Hails 'Incredible' Billy Gilmour After Chelsea's Win vs. Liverpool

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Frank Lampard singled out Billy Gilmour for praise after he put in a man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool to help Chelsea win 2-0 in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The manager hailed the 18-year-old's "fantastic performance" and said he was a "calm head" amid a frenetic start to the match at Stamford Bridge.

He continued:

"He's a throwback to the days of midfielders I grew up [watching]. And people will say can you put your foot in? Yes. Can you make angles to always get the ball? Yes. Can you play the right pass and pick the simple one at the right time? Yes. And he's got all that.

"People might look at him and see that he's quite slight in his way, but he's huge in personality. Huge. So I'm absolutely delighted for him.

"He deserves everything. He deserves man of the match, he deserves people talking about him."

Football journalist Dan Levene shared further comments from Lampard on the youngster:

Willian gave Chelsea the lead in the 13th minute when Reds goalkeeper Adrian fumbled what should have been a routine save from the Brazilian's long-range strike.

Ross Barkley rifled home from 20 yards to make it 2-0 in the 64th minute:

It was Gilmour who stole the headlines, though, with an accomplished and all-action performance in midfield.

The teenager played with a level of composure that belied his age, broke up Liverpool's attacking play and looked to drive Chelsea forward whenever possible.

Gilmour was praised at half-time:

He showed plenty of skill, too:

Here are the numbers behind his impressive showing:

As his through ball to Olivier Giroud demonstrated, he can also offer creativity from midfield, too. In 15 matches for Chelsea at youth level this season, he has registered five assists as well as finding the back of the net twice.

The match was only his sixth first-team appearance for the Blues, but after a statement performance against a team of Liverpool's calibre, more games will surely be soon to follow.