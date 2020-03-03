NBA, FIBA's Africa Basketball League Postponed over Coronavirus Fears

Will Newton/Getty Images

As concern about the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the NBA and FIBA elected to postpone the start of the upcoming Africa League, per league president Amadou Gallo Fall:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news Thursday, noting the Senegalese government recommended such a move.

This was set to be the NBA/FIBA's Basketball Africa League inaugural season, but concerns about the outbreak warranted this latest decision.

This is just the latest way in which the basketball world has responded to the virus.

Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported the league issued a memo to teams suggesting players should avoid signing autographs with pens from fans and use fist-bumps instead of high-fives, among other recommendations. The league, which has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is also considering potentially limiting or canceling international scouting events and other predraft workouts.

Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press noted the NHL and MLB have also consulted with the CDC as it works toward solutions when it comes to limiting the virus' spread.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," the NBA said in a statement. "We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

According to CNN, the virus has spread to more than 70 countries and territories and has resulted in more than 90,000 global cases and more than 3,100 deaths.