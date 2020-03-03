Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He Wants to Work on 'Everything' After MVP Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even after a dominant 2019 regular season, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is focused on improving as much as he can this offseason.

The quarterback recently discussed his plans on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"I want to work on my timing, getting the ball out even faster, you know, because those guys in the league, they're coming. Defensive guys, they're running 4.4s, 4.5s. It's like, 'Man, we've got to get this ball out of your hand and put it in a dynamic playmaker's hands faster.' I want to work on everything, though, even the running. I just want to be a great player."

Jackson didn't seem like he had much to work on last year while dominating with his arms and legs on his way to a unanimous MVP award.

He finished the year with 3,127 passing yards and a league-best 36 touchdowns to go with just six interceptions. On the ground, he set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

Though his high level of play helped the Ravens finish the regular season 14-2 with 12 straight victories, it all came to a halt in the divisional round of the playoffs when the Tennessee Titans upset the team.

Jackson had 365 passing yards and 143 rushing yards in the 28-12 loss, although his two interceptions and a fumble were extremely damaging.

A big offseason could help the quarterback get his team over the hurdle toward a Super Bowl title next season.