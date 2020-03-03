Warriors' Draymond Green Reportedly Will Sign Sneaker Contract with Converse

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Converse reportedly added significant championship pedigree to their roster of players Tuesday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was previously with Nike, will sign a shoe deal with the company. Wojnarowski called the three-time champion Converse's "highest-profile athlete since Dwyane Wade."

In August 2017, NBC Sports Bay Area noted the Michigan State product was the frontman for the Nike 2017 Hyperdunk Flyknit.

He is now a high-profile athlete for Converse, a company that is often associated with the early stages of basketball's popularity with shoes such as Converse Chuck Taylors. However, Nick DePaula of ESPN.com reported in April Converse has "grand plans to reenter the NBA landscape" and will rely on parent company Nike to help.

It signed Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. and now has one of the league's most recognizable players in Green.

Green is a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive selection and a Defensive Player of the Year who has played on the league's biggest stage in each of the last five seasons with the Warriors.

While Golden State will not be in the NBA Finals a sixth straight time, it figures to once again be competitive next season when a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson suit up alongside Converse's newest athlete.