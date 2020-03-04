Anthony Davis, LeBron James' Dominance Lead Lakers Past Shorthanded 76ers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 3: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 03, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to thrive.

Los Angeles defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 120-107 on Tuesday at Staples Center and secured a season split against the Eastern Conference foe. Anthony Davis and LeBron James once again led the way in the latest effort, helping their team improve to a Western Conference-best 47-13 overall and 9-1 in the last 10 games.

As for the 76ers, they are struggling with inconsistency of late and are just 2-4 in their last six despite a solid 37-25 record.

They were without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson in Tuesday's loss.

           

What's Next?

The 76ers are at the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, while the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

          

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game. 

