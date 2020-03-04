March Madness 2020: Tournament Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Bubble Teams

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Every year leading up to Selection Sunday, every Division I men's basketball team in the nation hopes to get a bid to the NCAA tournament.

Teams that win their respective conference tournaments and/or are ranked in the AP Top 25? They're definitely in.

Those that aren't virtual locks to get into March Madness? They are known as "bubble teams."

Here's an early look at four teams projected to be on "bubble watch" looking to nab one of the 36 at-large bids to the Big Dance.

March Madness 2020 Schedule

Selection Sunday: March 15

First Four: March 17, 18

First Round: March 19, 20

Second Round: March 21, 22

Sweet 16: March 26, 27

Elite 8: March 28, 29

Final Four: April 4

National Championship: April 6

Last Four In

Texas

Barring an outright victory in the Big 12 tournament, the Texas Longhorns are one of the teams that should be on the right side of the bubble.

Riding high on a four-game win streak, including big victories over West Virginia and Texas Tech, the Longhorns are making a great case for their inclusion.

Texas is still without injured starters Jericho Sims and Jase Febres, but it likely only needs to win one of their last two games to get the call.

Andrew Jones, who made his return this season after sitting out most of last year due to leukemia, has been nothing short of inspirational just months after finishing his chemo treatment in August.

In the last four games, he is averaging 19.3 point per game and was named the co-Big 12 player of the week on Monday. If he can lead this team to a bid, it would add another layer to the tourney's history of Cinderellas.

Standord

What a difference a big win makes. After felling Colorado 72-64 this past Sunday, Stanford may have found its way back to the bracket.

The Cardinal's Tyrell Terry took home the Pac-12 men's basketball Freshman of the Week for dropping a career-high 27 points against Utah and 12 points against the Buffaloes.

If Terry and Oscar da Silva can help Stanford find a way to beat Oregon State (Thursday) or No. 13 Oregon (Saturday) to wrap up the regular season, they'll have enough momentum to squeak into the Dance.

Getting past the Beavers should be doable for the Cardinal, but should they defeat the Ducks and have a strong showing in the conference tourney, they'll definitely get an at-large bid.

Cincinnati

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Losing 68-55 to No. 21 Houston threw a big wrench in Cincinnati's plans for getting an invite for the tournament, but all hope is not lost.

The Bearcats' 79-67 win over South Florida was a much-needed victory. Led by Keith Williams' 30 points and Tre Scott's 21 points and 11 rebounds, Cincy was able to overcome a six-point deficit in the first half to stave off the Bulls.

If the Bearcats can log another win against Temple and go deep in the AAC tournament, they will no doubt pad their NCAA resume enough for strong consideration when Selection Sunday arrives.

Yale

Yale (22-6) has the best record in the Ivy League Conference at 10-2, but if it doesn't win the conference tournament outright, it could be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.

The Bulldogs' signature win was the 54-45 thriller over Clemson in December.

The last two games of the regular season have Yale facing Dartmouth and longtime rival Harvard.

Tommy Amaker's Crimson bested the Bulldogs 78-77 last month and if they sweep the series, the latter's dreams for nabbing an at-large bid will likely be dashed.

If leading scorer Paul Atkinson can propel Yale to a 2-0 finish and a deep run in the Ivy postseason, the Bulldogs might find themselves off the bubble and in the tourney.