Nets Troll Knicks with Kevin Durant-Spike Lee Handshake Photo Amid MSG Drama

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets might be trying to steal the New York Knicks' most famous fan.

After the latest controversy between Spike Lee and Knicks owner James Dolan, the Nets official account released a photo of the film director and Kevin Durant in a since-deleted Tweet:

As he explained on ESPN's First Take Tuesday, Lee was confronted by Madison Square Garden security Monday night after using the employee entrance, which he said he'd always used instead of the VIP entrance for celebrities:

The Knicks responded with an official statement saying Lee created a "false controversy" while also including a handshake photo of him and Dolan:

Brooklyn apparently latched onto the latter part, briefly mocking its local rival after another negative incident surrounding the organization.