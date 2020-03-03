NFL Rumors: Frank Gore Not Expected to Re-Sign with Bills in Free Agency

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Veteran running back Frank Gore appears ready to move on from the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn.

Gore ran for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills in 2019, but Devin Singletary is primed to take over as the team's primary ball-carrier in 2020.

Retirement is on the table for the 36-year-old, whose 3,548 carries are third-most in league history. Following the end of the season, he was unable to provide any sort of clarity about his future.

"I don't know," he told reporters in January. "I'm going to take some time off. My body still feels good and I felt like I showed people I can still play this game when I got opportunities. I'm going to take some time and think about it."

Gore added that his son is about to start his first year of college. Frank Gore Jr. is the No. 65 running back in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and signed with Southern Miss.

The five-time Pro Bowler said to NBC Sports' Chris Simms that he viewed March was when he'd reach a decision.

Assuming Gore is gone regardless of whether he returns for a 16th season, the Bills will need to add a running back this offseason.

Singletary ran for 775 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry, so he can be effective as the No. 1 option. But counting on T.J. Yeldon as the backup would be risky given how much the 2015 second-round pick has struggled throughout his career.