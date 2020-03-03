Cristiano Ronaldo Says Mom Dolores Is in Stable Condition After Hospitalization

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his mother Dolores is in stable condition after being admitted to hospital:

The Portugal international reportedly flew to the Dr Nelio Mendonca hospital in Madeira on Tuesday to be with her after she suffered a stroke, per the Mirror's Jake Polden.

Manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters Tuesday that he is unsure if Ronaldo will be available for the second leg of Juventus' Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan on Wednesday.

He said:

"I don't know what will happen, it is a personal matter, so he will discuss it when he returns. His return will depend on how that situation develops. It's obvious that the tactics and plans do change depending on whether Ronaldo is available or not. There's no replacement for him in the whole world, so naturally we'd do something different in his absence."

Juventus are due to take on AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday night with the tie currently level at 1-1 after Ronaldo's stoppage-time penalty cancelled out Ante Rebic's opening goal in the first leg.

Sarri's side may now have to cope without their top scorer for what is a crucial match. The winner of the game will go on to play either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final.

Ronaldo flew to Madeira by private jet after being granted compassionate leave by Juventus to see his mother, who is said to be conscious and in a stable condition, according to Goal's James Westwood.

Dolores has spoken previously about her health issues in the past after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She said in February 2019 she was "fighting for her life" in an interview with Portuguese television (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Juventus are set to return to action Wednesday after having had the weekend off. Their Serie A clash with Inter Milan, which was scheduled for Sunday, was called off due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

There are also concerns Wednesday's match against AC Milan may also be affected. La Stampa (h/t Football Italia) have reported the game will be postponed because of coronavirus, and a new date for the game is yet to be confirmed.