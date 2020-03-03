Liverpool Knocked Out of FA Cup as Willian, Ross Barkley Lift Chelsea to 2-0 Win

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea knocked Liverpool out of the 2020 FA Cup on Tuesday, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Blues went ahead after just 12 minutes thanks to a goalkeeping howler from Adrian. The Liverpool No. 2 should have saved Willian's shot but could only divert it into the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp's side came flying back but were denied an equaliser by a brilliant triple save from the recalled Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea doubled their lead just after the hour mark through Ross Barkley and should have had a third when Pedro ran through on goal but could not beat Adrian.

What's Next?

Liverpool play Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, while Chelsea are at Everton on Sunday.

