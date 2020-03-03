Liverpool Knocked Out of FA Cup as Willian, Ross Barkley Lift Chelsea to 2-0 Win

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 3, 2020

Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Chelsea's Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on March 3, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea knocked Liverpool out of the 2020 FA Cup on Tuesday, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Blues went ahead after just 12 minutes thanks to a goalkeeping howler from Adrian. The Liverpool No. 2 should have saved Willian's shot but could only divert it into the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp's side came flying back but were denied an equaliser by a brilliant triple save from the recalled Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea doubled their lead just after the hour mark through Ross Barkley and should have had a third when Pedro ran through on goal but could not beat Adrian.

    

What's Next?

Liverpool play Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, while Chelsea are at Everton on Sunday.

    

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Prem Stars with UCL Potential

    🔋 Doucoure to Liverpool or Man Utd ✨ Aarons to Spurs or Arsenal 🔮 B/R names 10 players who could get big move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Stars with UCL Potential

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Italy May Cancel All Sport for a Month

    Government considering suspending all sporting events in Italy for a month due to the Coronavirus outbreak (ANSA)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Italy May Cancel All Sport for a Month

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Official: Juve-Milan Postponed

    Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semifinal called off over coronavirus precautions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Official: Juve-Milan Postponed

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    UEFA Nations League Draw 🏆

    💥 Ronaldo to face Mbappe in groups 😳 Spain vs. Germany 🍿 England drawn with Belgium

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UEFA Nations League Draw 🏆

    Gregg Bakowski
    via the Guardian