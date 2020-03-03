LaVar Ball Talks LaMelo to Knicks, Lonzo Making Zion Better, Lakers, More

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Although plenty of NBA stars have turned down the opportunity to suit up for the New York Knicks, LaVar Ball believes the franchise would be the best fit for his youngest son, LaMelo.

During an appearance on FS1's Undisputed, Ball said LaMelo would relish the opportunity to play in the New York market as he makes the NBA jump:

LaVar added that LaMelo benefited from leaving Chino Hills High School in October 2017 and embarking on a professional career that began in Lithuania:

LaMelo joined the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian NBL for the 2019-20 season. He averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists through 12 games before a foot injury ended his year in mid-January.

Ball's atypical road to the NBA doesn't appear to have hurt his draft stock, and playing in Australia—a step up from the level of competition in Lithuania—likely solidified his status as a lottery pick. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the teenager first overall on his most recent big board.

LaVar Ball reserved his hottest takes for his eldest son, Lonzo.

Brandon Ingram is enjoying a career year for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 24.6 points and shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Zion Williamson hit the ground running as a rookie, and he's putting up 24.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per night through 15 games.

For LaVar, Lonzo Ball is the common denominator:

He also went so far as to say the Pelicans would upset the Los Angeles Lakers in a first-round playoff series:

Fans can probably count on hearing from LaVar a little more in the coming weeks.

New Orleans is 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Having one son playing in the NBA postseason and another son preparing for the draft would give LaVar plenty to talk about.