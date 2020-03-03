Lesnar Tells McIntyre to Pick Up Belt, Asuka Injury Update and McCool Talks Snub

Don Feria/Associated Press

Lesnar Directed McIntyre During Raw Angle

WWE champion Brock Lesnar and No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre intensified their feud on Monday's episode of Raw with a memorable opening segment.

After Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, called McIntyre a "stupid big b---h," McIntyre stormed to the ring and laid Lesnar out with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre then hit Lesnar with two additional Claymores on the stage for good measure.

At the 3:22 mark of the following video, Lesnar can be heard telling McIntyre to "pick up the belt" after the second Claymore:

The fans then chanted "one more time," which likely resulted in McIntyre and Lesnar improvising the third and final Claymore.

Lesnar is often criticized for being a part-time wrestler who is selfish and motivated solely by money, but Monday's segment is another example of why that isn't necessarily the case.

Brock is giving and willing to sell at the right times, and he did precisely that for McIntyre on Monday, which aided in making the Scottish Superstar look like a legitimate threat to Lesnar's title reign at WrestleMania.

Lesnar put Seth Rollins over strong at WrestleMania last year, and he may be lining up to do the same for McIntyre this year.

McIntyre already got a massive rub by eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble before going on to win it, and if he manages to slay The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he will officially be a made man and a full-fledged WWE main eventer.

Asuka Expected to Be Ready for Elimination Chamber

Asuka was pulled from her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler on Monday's Raw due to a sprained left wrist, but it reportedly shouldn't impact her availability for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

According to F4WOnline.com (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Asuka is expected to be healthy enough to compete Sunday.

Asuka is scheduled to be part of an Elimination Chamber match that also includes Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya. The winner will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Baszler vs. Asuka was a highly anticipated match, but with The Empress of Tomorrow being unable to go, her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Kairi Sane, stepped in to face The Queen of Spades on Raw.

Sane got in plenty of offense and pushed Baszler to the limit, but Baszler picked up the win and gained some momentum ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Baszler is heavily favored to win Sunday, but Asuka should be a significant factor in the match, and logic dictates that the final two will likely come down to Baszler and Asuka due to their history with Lynch.

If that is the case, Baszler and Asuka have a chance to steal the show since they are two of the best and most technically proficient women's wrestlers in the world.

McCool Talks Being Left Out of WWE Women's History Month Gallery

Former WWE women's and Divas champion Michelle McCool took to Twitter on Monday to express her dismay with being left out of a gallery of female champions on WWE.com.

McCool fired off the following two tweets in response to a photo gallery featuring women who have held titles in WWE as part of a celebration of Women's History Month:

While McCool was not originally part of the gallery, she was later added in the form of a photo with former LayCool partner Layla.

McCool held the Women's and Divas Championships twice during her career, and even though much of her success came before she married The Undertaker in 2010, she has often had to deal with fans suggesting that she only got to the top of the WWE women's division due to her relationship.

During a time when women's wrestling wasn't given much of a platform in WWE, McCool was one of the few women who were consistently given screen time and storylines along with Beth Phoenix and Mickie James.

While McCool has been retired since 2011, she still stands as one of the most successful women in WWE history.

She is a strong candidate to eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and the fact that she came out of retirement to compete in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble in 2018 and had the most eliminations in the match with five suggests that she is still highly regarded by WWE.

Leaving her out of the gallery may have simply been an oversight since there is no denying what McCool accomplished during her WWE tenure.

