Dallas Keuchel: I Love 2017 Astros World Series Ring as Much as Anything I Have

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

While many consider the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series win to be tainted due to the sign-stealing system that was exposed in recent months, former Astros and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel still holds his World Series ring near and dear.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Keuchel said the following when asked if he is still proud of his championship and why he feels that way:

"Absolutely. Just where we came from, where I personally came from, what I became and still am, nobody can take away the strides I personally made. That ring shows a set of stairs leap, and reminds me of how bad it was in 2013 to the culmination of where you want to go, to the top of the mountains. I love that ring as much as anything I have."

After former Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year by Major League Baseball and subsequently fired by the Astros in January, Keuchel was the first member of the 2017 World Series team to publicly apologize for the sign-stealing scandal.

Keuchel's comments about his ring came after Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles told Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star on Friday that he would give back his 2017 World Series ring if Major League Baseball asked for it.

Giles, who was the Astros' closer in 2017, also said he was unaware of the team's sign-stealing system at the time it was in place.

The sign-stealing was more beneficial to the Astros' hitters than pitchers, although Keuchel and Giles conceivably could have been helped by additional run support throughout the 2017 season.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, but his numbers dipped in 2016, as he finished with a 4.55 ERA. He regained his form in 2017, though, going 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA en route to his second career All-Star nod.

After playing one final season for the Astros in 2018, Keuchel spent last season with the Atlanta Braves. This offseason, he signed a three-year, $55.5 million contract with a White Sox team that is looking to push for a playoff spot in 2020.

Even though the Astros' 2017 playoff run will be scrutinized for years to come, Keuchel's big-game experience cannot be discounted.

He has made 12 career playoff appearances (11 starts) and owns a 4-2 record with a 3.47 ERA. Given how young the White Sox are as a team, Keuchel should be an invaluable veteran presence moving forward.

Keuchel likely learned a lot about what it takes to thrive in the playoffs during the Astros' 2017 run, so perhaps he can take that knowledge and put it to positive use for a White Sox squad that is looking to ascend to the heights the Astros have reached over the past few seasons.