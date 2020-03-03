Hearn: Anthony Joshua 'Would Absolutely Butcher' Deontay Wilder After Fury Fight

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua "would absolutely butcher" Deontay Wilder after the American's recent defeat to Tyson Fury.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight title to Fury in Las Vegas last month, and though Hearn, Joshua's promoter, would still like to see his client take on the Bronze Bomber, he believes it would be a one-sided affair, per Keith Idec of Boxing Scene:

"Joshua-Wilder's still an amazing fight, still very dangerous for Anthony. But now, I just think [Joshua] would absolutely butcher him. But again, still a very exciting fight. I just think that whole thing Deontay had, as well as the punch, was that you have to be careful. And Fury just went in and said, 'I'm not gonna bother being careful and slap you around.' But Wilder was terrible.

"Fury was really good, and it was a great game plan. But let's have it right, and I don't even like saying it because people are like, 'You're not giving Fury the credit,' but Wilder was terrible from the first round."

Wilder, 34, was undefeated in 42 fights before he was outclassed by Fury.

He was dropped in the third and fifth rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena before his assistant trainer, Mark Breland, eventually threw in the towel in the seventh.

For Fury, it was a redemption of sorts after his draw against Wilder in their first meeting in December 2018, and he now has the WBC title in his hands and has extended his unbeaten professional run to 31 fights.

The pair are set to meet again later this year:

Joshua, meanwhile, won back his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles in December by dominating his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old had suffered his first professional defeat against the Californian in New York six months earlier.

Joshua and fellow Brit, Fury, look to be on a collision course.

A unification bout between the pair in the UK would be one of the biggest heavyweight events of the 21st century.

Joshua is already scheduled to take on Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, as announced on Monday:

If a clash with Fury cannot be organised to follow that bout, Hearn would seemingly not be averse to pitting his man against Wilder.