Shea Patterson Said 'I'd Build a F--king House' When NFL Team Showed Him a Brick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson's self-confidence was on full display during his time at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

In an interview with Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Patterson provided an inside look at what draft prospects go through at the combine.

There was a special emphasis on the interview process with NFL teams. Patterson divulged that one team showed him a picture of a brick and gave him two minutes to list everything he could do with it. He said he offered the following response: "I just told them I'd build a f--king house."

Patterson also recalled his interview with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada. In response to Canada essentially asking why the Steelers should draft him, Patterson said: "I told him I'll come in and win a Super Bowl by the time my first contract's up."

While Patterson was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, it can be argued that he didn't live up to expectations in college.

He transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan after his sophomore season and didn't put up the monster numbers that some of the other quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class did, including LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Last season, Patterson completed just 56.2 percent of his passes, but he did throw for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

The 23-year-old won't be a first-rounder, and it is no guarantee he will even be drafted, but he has plenty of raw talent, and his confidence at the combine may have done him some favors.

Bleacher Report NFL draft expert Matt Miller ranked Patterson as the No. 14 quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft on its latest big board, but it only takes one team being impressed with his makeup to get him selected in the draft.