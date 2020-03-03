Report: Travis Benjamin Released from Chargers Contract, Will Test Free Agency

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Travis Benjamin are reportedly "mutually parting ways" this offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team met with Benjamin's agent, Ron Butler, at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, and the decision was made to allow Benjamin to hit the free-agent market.

The Chargers signed Benjamin to a two-year, $8.5 million extension last year. Voiding the final year of his deal and making him a free agent will cost the Bolts $1.5 million in dead cap next season, per Spotrac.

Benjamin, 30, has spent the past four seasons with the Chargers after beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns for four campaigns.

A quad injury limited Benjamin to just five games last season, and he finished with only six receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns. He wasn't a big part of the offense in 2018 either with just 12 catches for 186 yards and one score.

Benjamin's best season as a wideout came in 2015 with the Browns when he set career highs with 68 receptions for 966 yards and five touchdowns. That came at an opportune time for Benjamin since it helped him land a four-year deal with the Chargers during the ensuing offseason.

While Benjamin never returned to 2015 levels, his first two seasons with the Chargers were solid. He recorded 47 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and followed that up with 34 catches for 567 yards and four scores in 2017.

With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the top two receivers on the depth chart, the Chargers didn't have much reason to bring Benjamin back for 2020, especially since he isn't known for operating out of the slot.

A team in search of a deep threat could take a look at Benjamin this offseason, but his greatest asset is likely his return ability.

Benjamin has four career punt return touchdowns to his credit, although he hasn't taken one to the house since 2017.

While Benjamin is now in his 30s and has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, he has a quality resume to his credit and could be a solid buy-low candidate for a team in search of wide receiver and special teams help that doesn't want to break the bank.