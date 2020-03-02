Duke's Coach K Calls Out Critics: 'Come into Cameron and Look Up at the Ceiling'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski had a blunt response to his team's skeptics following Duke's 88-69 win over North Carolina State on Monday.

"When you question my coaching, come into Cameron and look up at the ceiling and see if you should do that," Krzyzewski told reporters.

