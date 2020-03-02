Duke's Coach K Calls Out Critics: 'Come into Cameron and Look Up at the Ceiling'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski had a blunt response to his team's skeptics following Duke's 88-69 win over North Carolina State on Monday.

"When you question my coaching, come into Cameron and look up at the ceiling and see if you should do that," Krzyzewski told reporters.

        

