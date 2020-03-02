Report: NBA Sends Coronavirus Memo to Teams with Strategy Recommendations

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NBA passed along a memo to all 30 teams to outline ideas to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

The memo included small changes for players, including fist-bumping fans instead of high-fiving them and declining to sign autographs on items handed to them from the crowd.

The NBA issued a statement about the matter on Saturday, per the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno: "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

