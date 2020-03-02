Report: NBA Sends Coronavirus Memo to Teams with Strategy Recommendations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 11: A detail view of official Spalding NBA logo basketball on the floor during a preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NBA passed along a memo to all 30 teams to outline ideas to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe

The memo included small changes for players, including fist-bumping fans instead of high-fiving them and declining to sign autographs on items handed to them from the crowd.

The NBA issued a statement about the matter on Saturday, per the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno: "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

