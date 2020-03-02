Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Monday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is in full swing at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario.

Monday marked the national men's curling championship tournament's third day of competition, and it will be pivotal for both hometown teams as Northern Ontario and Ontario each have matches in the night's Draw 8.

Team Brad Jacobs, representing Northern Ontario, entered this event as the top-ranked team in the world. They have gotten off to a disappointing 1-2 start, but at least one young fan is keeping the faith:

Ontario, meanwhile, is 3-0 and needs a win over New Brunswick to keep pace with 4-0 Team Wild Card atop the Pool A standings. Pool B is led by 3-0 Alberta, the reigning champions.

Below is an overview of Monday's results and recap as well as a peek at Tuesday's three-draw schedule.

Monday's Results

Draw 6

Nova Scotia def. Prince Edward Island, 11-2

Quebec def. Nunavut, 7-4

Saskatchewan def. British Columbia, 9-8

Wild Card def. Northwest Territories, 6-2

Draw 7

Saskatchewan def. Northwest Territories, 6-2

Wild Card def. British Columbia, 10-5

Nova Scotia def. Nunavut, 7-4

Prince Edward Island def. Quebec, 7-4

Draw 8 (7 p.m. ET)

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Northern Ontario

Alberta vs. Manitoba

Ontario vs. New Brunswick

Canada vs. Yukon

Tuesday's Schedule

Draw 9 (9 a.m. ET)

British Columbia vs. New Brunswick

Northwest Territories vs. Yukon

Manitoba vs. Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Nunavut

Draw 10 (2 p.m. ET)

Alberta vs. Nova Scotia

Northern Ontario vs. Quebec

Wild Card vs. Canada

Saskatchewan vs. Ontario

Draw 11 (7 p.m. ET)

Ontario vs. Wild Card

Canada vs. Saskatchewan

Alberta vs. Quebec

Nova Scotia vs. Northern Ontario

Full schedule is available at Curling Canada's official website.

View the tournament standings here.

Monday Recap

Alberta, Ontario and Wild Card are the lone undefeated teams through this afternoon's Draw 7, but it was 3-1 Saskatchewan who stole the show during this morning's Draw 6.

Team Matt Dunstone was in danger of getting upset by 1-3 British Columbia, who held an 8-5 lead entering the 10th end, but Dunstone executed a four-point 10th end to secure a comeback 9-8 win:

"This game was easily our best game, head to toe," Dunstone told Curling Canada afterward.

Saskatchewan went on to easily take care of 0-4 Northwest Territories in eight ends in Draw 7 to cap off a two-win Monday.

Northwest Territories made adjustments to try and claim their first win but still struggled against 4-0 Wild Card before losing to Saskatchewan:

Team Quebec, meanwhile, was able to capture their elusive first Brier win during Draw 6, defeating 0-4 Nunavut 0-4. It marked a personal milestone for first-year skip Alek Bedard:

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Team Canada's Kevin Koe is vying to become the first skip in history to win five Brier titles.