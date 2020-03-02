Video: Anthony Rizzo Takes Shot at Astros While Mic'd Up; 'Somebody Bang for Me'

Joseph Zucker
March 2, 2020
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the bench against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While mic'd up for ESPN during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo made a joke at the Houston Astros' expense, saying, "Someone bang for me" ahead of an at-bat:

The arrival of spring training has done little to quell the general antipathy toward the Astros following the discovery of their sign-stealing scheme, which included banging on trashcans to communicate the incoming pitch to batters. 

Stadium personnel removed a fan's sign mocking Houston during the team's spring training opener against the Washington Nationals. George Springer received a chorus of boos during an at-bat in Houston's 4-2 win over the New York Mets last Wednesday:

Astros manager Dusty Baker already discussed his concern about on-field retaliation over the course of the 2019 season, and that's to say nothing of the impact that being constantly antagonized could have on the players.

Based on Rizzo's comment, the Astros won't just be hearing it from fans but also some of their peers this year.

