Patrick Mahomes Working on 'Injury Prevention' Ahead of Chiefs' 2020 Season

It has been one month since the Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV to claim the franchise's first championship in 50 years, and Patrick Mahomes was named the game's MVP.

The 24-year-old quarterback has already shifted his focus to next season. While appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio over the weekend, he disclosed his offseason work on injury prevention so he will be ready "to take on the impact of another entire football season" (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):

"These first few weeks, I've really kind of been building the injury prevention stuff. The stuff I dealt with this year, with the ankle and with the knee, I've really been getting after that and trying to make sure that I can be 100 percent going into this next season, 120 percent, and ready to take on the impact of another entire football season. Every year is different, you've got to find ways to go out there and win football games. As of right now, (the offseason) has been about my body and getting myself in the best shape possible."

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury and dislocated kneecap during the Chiefs' 2019 regular-season campaign.

The 2018 NFL MVP played through a lingering ankle ailment before dislocating his right kneecap on Oct. 17 during a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes suffered the injury while trying a quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

An MRI revealed Mahomes had avoided significant additional damage, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the day after the game, and he missed only two games.

Mahomes finished the regular season with 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.9 percent completion across 14 starts in his second full season as the Chiefs' starter.

The 2020 season will be the last on Mahomes' rookie contract. In just 36 career starts, including the postseason, the 2017 10th overall pick has earned what's expected to be a record-setting extension.

Mahomes touched on the upcoming contract negotiations during his conversation with SiriusXM NFL Radio, noting he's "optimistic just to be able to be a Kansas City Chief for a long time":

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters during the NFL combine last week that the team has "a lot of time" to get something done with Mahomes.

"That's a good thing in regards to Pat," Veach continued, "but I'm almost certain we'll continue dialogue with him ... As we work through the new landscape of the NFL and the new CBA, we'll certainly get together and, hopefully, we can get something done. But that's another big priority."

Mahomes staying healthy will be paramount to the Chiefs' hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions in 2020 and beyond.