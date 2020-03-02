Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics' Settlement Offer in Nassar Scandal Is 'Offensive'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Aly Raisman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former USA gymnastics star Aly Raisman does not believe the proposed settlement from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal is adequate.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist discussed her thoughts Monday on the Today Show:

"USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, they refuse to take any accountability to address the issue, to figure out what went wrong," Raisman said. 

Raisman was one of more than 150 women who said Nassar sexually abused them while he was a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. He pled guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

USA Gymnastics has offered a settlement proposal to the victims, which pays out $215 million divided among those affected on a tiered system, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. It also would release former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny, former coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi and others from liability, while ignoring survivors' requests for officials to disclose who was aware of and hid the abuses at the time.

Raisman added: "[The settlement proposal] shows they don't care. They're just trying to push it under the rug and hoping that, I think, people forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer."

The lack of investigation has especially bothered Raisman:

Attorney John C. Manly, who represents about 200 of the athletes filing lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, turned down the offer, saying it showed "complete disregard for the athletes," per Clarke.

High-profile athletes like Raisman and Simone Biles calling for more to be done could help put the pressure on the organization to increase transparency.

Related

    New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout drops a brand-new three-round mock draft following the NFL combine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The Future of Women’s Hoops

    No. 1 recruit Paige Bueckers hasn’t lost in two years and ‘could score on every possession.’ Is she UConn’s savior?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Future of Women’s Hoops

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Fix Hopeless Teams

    @HughesNBA gives some trade ideas that could help fix these broken squads

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How to Fix Hopeless Teams

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Jameis

    We look at the best fits for the free-agent QB 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Jameis

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report