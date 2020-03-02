Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics' Settlement Offer in Nassar Scandal Is 'Offensive'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former USA gymnastics star Aly Raisman does not believe the proposed settlement from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal is adequate.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist discussed her thoughts Monday on the Today Show:

"USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, they refuse to take any accountability to address the issue, to figure out what went wrong," Raisman said.

Raisman was one of more than 150 women who said Nassar sexually abused them while he was a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. He pled guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

USA Gymnastics has offered a settlement proposal to the victims, which pays out $215 million divided among those affected on a tiered system, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. It also would release former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny, former coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi and others from liability, while ignoring survivors' requests for officials to disclose who was aware of and hid the abuses at the time.

Raisman added: "[The settlement proposal] shows they don't care. They're just trying to push it under the rug and hoping that, I think, people forget about it when they watch the Olympics this summer."

The lack of investigation has especially bothered Raisman:

Attorney John C. Manly, who represents about 200 of the athletes filing lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, turned down the offer, saying it showed "complete disregard for the athletes," per Clarke.

High-profile athletes like Raisman and Simone Biles calling for more to be done could help put the pressure on the organization to increase transparency.