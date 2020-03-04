2020 NFL Draft: Strengths and Weaknesses for Top Prospect at Each Position

1 of 11

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Strengths

Though he doesn't possess a cannon, LSU's Joe Burrow has starting arm talent. He showed the ability to diagnose plays and identify the open receiver in his two starting seasons at LSU, including a tremendous 2019.

Last season, Burrow passed for 60 touchdowns, won the Heisman Trophy and delivered a national championship to Baton Rouge. His ability to thrive under pressure has enticed many NFL decision-makers.

NFL teams also love his confident personality.

"One team executive said the two most remarkable people he's ever met in the NFL were Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. He put Burrow in that same category," Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman tweeted.

At 6'3" and 221 pounds and with tremendous athleticism, Burrow is well-built to play quarterback in the NFL.

Weaknesses

As mentioned, Burrow does not have ideal arm strength. He also has hands that measured just 9 inches at the combine. While subpar hand size shouldn't diminish what Burrow accomplished at LSU, that, along with below-average arm strength, could be an issue in bad weather conditions.

Burrow also just has the one year of high-end production. He couldn't earn the starting job at Ohio State, transferred to LSU and then was just OK in 2018. It's fair to wonder how much of Burrow's 2019 season was a result of his talent and how much of it was a perfect storm of his supporting cast, opportunity and the arrival of passing-game coordinator Joe Brady.

Outlook

Though not as physically gifted as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert, Burrow is healthy and ready to be a day-one starter. The NFL won't be too much for him, and he should be an above-average quarterback early.

Burrow could require the right system to fully blossom—not unlike 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff. However, he has perennial Pro Bowl potential.