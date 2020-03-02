Georgia Tech Withdraws NCAA Appeal, Will Serve 2020 CBB Postseason Ban

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 04: Head coach Josh Pastner of Georgia Tech during a game between Georgia Tech and North Carolina at Dean E. Smith Center on January 4, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images).
Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia Tech will serve its one-year postseason ban stemming from NCAA sanctions for impermissible benefits, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura

The Yellow Jackets withdrew their appeal of the postseason ban, which will rule them out of the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

"I support the decision of our administration to withdraw the appeal of the competition penalty and am happy to know that we'll have this penalty behind us as we go into 2020-21," head coach Josh Pastner said. "Like our administration, I'm sad for our two seniors who won't have the opportunity to participate in the postseason in their final year."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    GT Withdraws Appeal of Men’s Basketball’s NCAA Competition Penalty

    Georgia Tech Basketball logo
    Georgia Tech Basketball

    GT Withdraws Appeal of Men’s Basketball’s NCAA Competition Penalty

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    2021 Recruit Obinna Anyanwu Injured in Serious Car Crash

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    2021 Recruit Obinna Anyanwu Injured in Serious Car Crash

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Illinois Extends Brad Underwood

    Fighting Illini and basketball head coach agree to three-year extension through 2026

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Illinois Extends Brad Underwood

    University of Illinois Athletics
    via University of Illinois Athletics

    The Small-School Teams You Need to Know

    Get ahead of the trend by watching these teams before the tourney ➡️

    Georgia Tech Basketball logo
    Georgia Tech Basketball

    The Small-School Teams You Need to Know

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report