Georgia Tech Withdraws NCAA Appeal, Will Serve 2020 CBB Postseason Ban

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia Tech will serve its one-year postseason ban stemming from NCAA sanctions for impermissible benefits, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura.

The Yellow Jackets withdrew their appeal of the postseason ban, which will rule them out of the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

"I support the decision of our administration to withdraw the appeal of the competition penalty and am happy to know that we'll have this penalty behind us as we go into 2020-21," head coach Josh Pastner said. "Like our administration, I'm sad for our two seniors who won't have the opportunity to participate in the postseason in their final year."

