Dustin Johnson to Skip 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Due to PGA Tour Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Dustin Johnson of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 20, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson has decided to miss the forthcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to his PGA Tour commitments and preparations.

The United States golfer, ranked world No. 5, was expected to feature in Japan this summer.

According to Golfweek (h/t Bob Harig of ESPN), Johnson's agent, David Winkle, said scheduling issues were the reason for the decision:

"You just can't do it all, given the newly compressed schedule. Dustin and others learned a lot about themselves and what works for them last year, so I applaud him for not overextending himself and keeping his personal priorities in line."

Johnson also opted to miss the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro due to concerns over the Zika virus, per Harig.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

