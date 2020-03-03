Juventus vs. Milan: 2020 Coppa Italia Semi-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus will attempt to reach their sixth consecutive Coppa Italia final when they host AC Milan in the second leg of Wednesday's semi-final.

The Old Lady earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the San Siro with a Cristiano Ronaldo stoppage-time penalty.

Juve hold a slender advantage due to the away-goal rule, and Milan will be missing the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they attempt to reach their third straight final.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3

Stream: BT Sport Player, ESPN+

Preview

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juve's long-term dominance of Italian football is finally being challenged by the country's biggest clubs.

The champions are involved in a battle for the Serie A crown with Inter Milan and Lazio, and they must now get past a motivated Milan in the Coppa.

Milan were the better team in the first leg. Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri watched his side struggle to produce their best against the Rossoneri.

Ante Rebic gave the hosts the lead shortly after the hour mark, but Juve found an equaliser when VAR awarded a controversial handball against Milan's Davide Calabria in the final seconds.

Juve survived Milan's attacking onslaught throughout the game. OptaPaolo highlighted the pressure on Sarri's defence:

Ronaldo has carried the goal burden for Juve this season, and the Portuguese has scored 23 times in Serie A and Europe.

Without the 35-year-old, it's difficult to imagine where Juve would be, but they will feel more confident in the immediate task ahead with Ibrahimovic missing. The Swede was booked in the first leg, resulting in his suspension for Wednesday's crunch tie.

It appears the chasing pack are catching Juve in Italy. Sarri is in a precarious position, and he must find a way to avoid failure in the weeks ahead.

With this in mind, the Coppa has never been as valuable to the Turin team as it is now. Serie A success isn't guaranteed, and Sarri's tactics haven't kept Juve's iron grip on the domestic scene.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Milan remain a work in progress. Without their star striker, they might struggle on the road.

Juve are formidable at home, even with their current title concerns. Sarri's men have won all but two games in all competitions at the Allianz Stadium this term, and Milan will need to produce one of their best performances in recent memory to progress.