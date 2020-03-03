Granada vs. Athletic Club: 2020 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao will be looking to finish the job against Granada in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Thursday.

The Basque team were able to earn a 1-0 victory at San Mames in the first meeting between the two sides, with Iker Muniain's goal the difference. Having been dominated for long spells of the contest, Granada would have been pleased to keep the margin of defeat to one goal.

At Los Carmenes, Granada will now be hopeful of turning the semi-final around and booking a place in the competition final for the first time in their history. Here are the key viewing details for the match, as well as a preview of what is likely to be a dramatic contest.

Date: Thursday, March 4

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN Plus (U.S.)

Preview

Athletic deserved their win in the first leg, with Muniain capitalising on fantastic work from Inaki Williams to score:

Manager Gaizka Garitano would have been disapppinted his team failed to push on and extend their advantage. Throughout the match, they were on top, creating a number of chances and limiting their opponents to minimal attacking moments.

The apparent chasm between the two outfits should give Athletic confidence going into the second leg, though, as they were able make regular inroads into their opponents' defensive setup.

Williams was the catalyst for that. Given attacking freedom as part of a front two, the 25-year-old roamed across the front line with menace, pulling wide and running in behind. If Granada leave space for him to counter in the second leg, they'll find themselves in big trouble.

There's a positive historical trend for Athletic to consider from their previous semi-finals too:

Granada's season has been rife with inconsistency, with the team struggling after making a brilliant start to 2019-20. However, their supporters will be encouraged by the manner in which they've recovered from the defeat in the first leg.

Seven points from a possible nine have followed in La Liga, propelling them up into the top half of the table. With their top-flight safety effectively secured, they can now focus all of their attention on what would be an unlikely cup success.

However, they have frequently struggled to test opposition goalkeepers this season:

If they are to produce a memorable fightback, the home side are likely to be reliant on set-piece situations, or potentially a poacher's finish from veteran striker Roberto Soldado; the former Valencia and Tottenham Hotspur man has been on target three times in the Copa already this season.

Nevertheless, at this point Bilbao are a more dependable outfit and as Granada push forward in search of a goal to secure parity, the visitors have the players capable of picking them off.

Prediction: Granada 0-1 Athletic Club